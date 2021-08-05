Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys 220 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after acquiring an additional 236,583 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,084,000 after acquiring an additional 254,261 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,612,000 after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of WSO stock traded down $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $276.95. 691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.53.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.