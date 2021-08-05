Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

CRM stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $247.63. 55,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,139,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $191.72 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,581 shares of company stock worth $117,222,729 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

