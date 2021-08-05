Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter worth $32,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD traded up $9.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $340.32. 2,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,290. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.43. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.65). Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.00.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

