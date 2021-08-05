Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $764,000 Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,680,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 699,220 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,871,000 after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $2,840,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.70. 14,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,366. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

