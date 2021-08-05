Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%.

TGB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,167. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.67.

TGB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.65.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

