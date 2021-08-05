Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 56.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 20.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,069. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $516.65 million, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

