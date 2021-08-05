Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $4.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,246. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.07 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,890 shares of company stock worth $2,284,915 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.