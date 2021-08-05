Tammy R. Moore Sells 21,811 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $1,362,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SCI opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.25. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

