Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 34.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

TSM stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.07. The stock had a trading volume of 112,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,811,077. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $75.98 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.