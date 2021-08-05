Tadpole Finance Price Hits $12.50 on Major Exchanges (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $13,181.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.50 or 0.00030521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00046641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00100752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00139151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,029.48 or 1.00185829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.24 or 0.00825913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

