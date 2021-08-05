T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Insider Jessica M. Hiebler Sells 1,150 Shares

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $211.62. The stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,873. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $212.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 115,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,845,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,900,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.6% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

