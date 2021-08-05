T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) is Harbor Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) by 68.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,307 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,757,000. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 46,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,643. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51.

