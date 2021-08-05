T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $148.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TMUS. Truist boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $142.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.10. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $107.18 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,047 shares of company stock worth $18,120,406 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

