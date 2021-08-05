T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $151.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.44.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $142.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.10. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $107.18 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,295,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,047 shares of company stock valued at $18,120,406. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

