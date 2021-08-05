Symmetry Investments LP Has $969,000 Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Symmetry Investments LP lessened its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 800,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,275,000 after buying an additional 177,551 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,622,000 after purchasing an additional 696,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hess by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,931,000 after purchasing an additional 37,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 240.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,278 shares of company stock worth $14,605,122 over the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HES traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.55 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.49. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

