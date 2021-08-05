Symmetry Investments LP Buys Shares of 5,200 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000. ASML makes up approximately 1.0% of Symmetry Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in ASML by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in ASML by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in ASML by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Grupo Santander downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $794.75. The stock had a trading volume of 723,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $805.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $703.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

