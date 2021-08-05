Symmetry Investments LP Acquires Shares of 1,400 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $9.97 on Thursday, reaching $1,545.55. 820,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,867. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $192.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79, a P/E/G ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,428.83.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.