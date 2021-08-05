SWYFT Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,883.00 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, SWYFT has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SWYFT has a total market cap of $17,575.92 and approximately $7,883.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SWYFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00058947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00016466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.48 or 0.00913886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00096455 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00043295 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

