SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper Sells 172 Shares of Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michelle Draper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00.

Shares of SIVB opened at $548.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $566.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $221.55 and a one year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

