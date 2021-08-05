Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to report sales of $13.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $20.00 million. Sutro Biopharma reported sales of $9.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $48.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $63.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $36.37 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $66.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $795.91 million, a PE ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.28. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

