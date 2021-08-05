Susquehanna Cuts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $140.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 115.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.91.

Western Digital stock opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.88. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Western Digital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after buying an additional 524,468 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Western Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $388,475,000 after buying an additional 335,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $364,092,000 after purchasing an additional 120,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

