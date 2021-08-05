Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.17. 1,719,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.35. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.