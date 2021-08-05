Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Given New C$73.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.
NYSE:SLF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.07. 16,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,200. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.