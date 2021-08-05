Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Given New C$73.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NYSE:SLF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.07. 16,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,200. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

