Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.57)-($0.55) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.56). The company issued revenue guidance of $233-$236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.00 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.570-$-0.550 EPS.

Shares of SUMO traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,830. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -13.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.63.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $2,186,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,096 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

