Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

Shares of INN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. 773,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $910.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.44. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

INN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

