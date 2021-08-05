SUKU (SUKU) Market Capitalization Reaches $20.61 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $20.61 million and approximately $192,796.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SUKU has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00058712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00016625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.25 or 0.00906199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00096714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042976 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

