Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,255 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

RTX stock opened at $85.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,952 shares of company stock worth $5,619,059 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

