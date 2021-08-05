Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.17 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,396 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Target by 129.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Target by 65.6% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.47.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $260.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.60. The company has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $128.13 and a 1 year high of $263.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.