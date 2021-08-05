Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.82 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,023 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $421.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

