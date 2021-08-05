Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after buying an additional 3,153,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,278,000 after buying an additional 1,150,561 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,221,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $75.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

