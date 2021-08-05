Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.08 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.55. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

