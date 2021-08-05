Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 149 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,130,000 after acquiring an additional 61,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price target on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.25.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,555.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,428.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.