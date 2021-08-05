Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Up to $19.70

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $22.00. Stratasys shares last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 10,968 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4,484.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth about $111,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

