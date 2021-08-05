Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Shares Gap Down to $27.68

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.68, but opened at $24.95. Stoneridge shares last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 1,812 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRI shares. Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 45.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 490,424 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 113.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 385,012 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2,401.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 222,078 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 653.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 129,186 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,061,000 after purchasing an additional 109,083 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

