Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Shares Gap Down to $27.68

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.68, but opened at $24.95. Stoneridge shares last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 1,812 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SRI shares. Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 1.42.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 45.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 490,424 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 113.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 385,012 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2,401.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 222,078 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 653.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 129,186 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,061,000 after purchasing an additional 109,083 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
