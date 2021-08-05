Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,113 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,309% compared to the typical volume of 576 put options.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. NCR has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.81.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. Research analysts expect that NCR will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NCR by 3,242.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

