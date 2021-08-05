Stephens Lowers Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) to Equal Weight

Stephens cut shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $24.07 on Monday. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $929.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.78.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

