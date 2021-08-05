State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,946 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.25. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.