State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,846,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after buying an additional 2,305,698 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after buying an additional 1,969,117 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 113.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,753,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.89. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

