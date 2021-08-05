Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Standard Motor Products has decreased its dividend payment by 34.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:SMP traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,364. The company has a market capitalization of $942.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $237,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,681 shares of company stock worth $2,044,410. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

