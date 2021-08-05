StableXSwap (STAX) Price Hits $4.68

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One StableXSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.68 or 0.00012182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StableXSwap has a market cap of $63.90 million and approximately $96,497.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,510.19 or 1.00194169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00033553 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00071536 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000852 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

