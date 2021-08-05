STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $128.75, but opened at $137.00. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $147.50, with a volume of 3,094 shares trading hands.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on STAA. TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total value of $12,336,030.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $20,174,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 449,431 shares of company stock worth $63,607,495. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 655.48 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

