St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Sets New 12-Month High at $560.00

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 560 ($7.32) and last traded at GBX 559 ($7.30), with a volume of 2242595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 558 ($7.29).

Several brokerages have commented on SMP. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 553.30.

In related news, insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total value of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

