Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 7,257 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $69.19 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.22.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $347,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $169,016.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 558,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,319,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,393 shares of company stock valued at $10,478,104 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

