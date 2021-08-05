Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Spirit Realty Capital updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.24-3.30 EPS.

SRC traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.20. 697,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,089. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 179.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

