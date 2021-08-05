Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Raises Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.638 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Spirit Realty Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 30.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,089. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 179.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.