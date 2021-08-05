Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.21% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.
NYSE SPR opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.98. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $53.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $57,030,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $48,319,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,170 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.
