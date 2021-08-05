Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE SPR opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.98. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $57,030,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $48,319,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,170 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.