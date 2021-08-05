Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $204,000 Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $394,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 32,195 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,672,000. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 80,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

MUC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 43,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,943. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $16.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

