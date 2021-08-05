Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 12,074 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 82.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $54.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,001. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $59.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.63.

