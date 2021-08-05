Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 312.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 59,298 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 635 shares. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.42.

