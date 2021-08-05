Spectris (LON:SXS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Spectris plc (LON:SXS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 3,640 to GBX 4,100. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spectris traded as high as GBX 3,714 ($48.52) and last traded at GBX 3,688 ($48.18), with a volume of 465575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,637 ($47.52).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,645 ($47.62) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,698.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

